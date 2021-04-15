Atlético de Madrid: Héctor Herrera would start again against Eibar

After two days of sessions on the sidelines, Koke Resurrection rejoined this Thursday to training with the group, direct to eleven of the Atlético de Madrid What does Diego Simeone think for next Sunday’s duel against Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano, in which Kieran Trippier and Thomas Lemar, both injured, are still in doubt.

Neither the English side, with a lumbar blow suffered last Sunday against Betis and who worked on the pitch but aside, together with the recovering physical trainer, nor the French winger, outside of the last duel due to some discomfort from which he has not yet recovered. , have exercised throughout the week at the same pace as the team, when the margin runs out to be available for that match.

Mario Hermoso, again with alternative work, did not train this Thursday -or even on Wednesday- in a session in which both Joao Félix, with a sprained right ankle, and Luis Suárez, with a muscle injury in the right twin. Both forwards are ruled out for this Sunday.

Without them he rehearsed the eleven Simeone, with only one novelty compared to the previous day: the entry of Koke, an indisputable footballer in the starting lineups, after two days of alternative work, by Geoffrey Kondogbia in the center half, with Héctor Herrera would remain as the captain’s companion there.

Within a structure of four defenders, which depending on the moment and the circumstances of the game is a 4-4-2 or a 4-3-3, the rest of the line-up will be completed today: goalkeeper Jan Oblak; defenders Sime Vrsaljko – waiting for Trippier to be available – Stefan Savic, José María Giménez and Renan Lodi; the media Saúl Ñíguez, Koke, Hector Herrera and Yannick Carrasco; and forwards Marcos Llorente and Ángel Correa.

Moussa Dembélé, who is expected to return to the squad after two games out due to fainting caused by a slight drop in blood pressure three weeks ago, will start on the bench, as will Geoffrey Kondogbia, who is also at Simeone’s disposal after serving a sanction clash for five yellows.