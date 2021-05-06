Atlético de Madrid: Héctor Herrera would be a substitute vs FC Barcelona

Pivot Geoffrey kondogbia and the interior Thomas lemar they point to eleven of Atlético de Madrid In the next league duel on Saturday against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, a ‘final’ for the league title, in which Joao Félix and Ángel Correa will start from the bench, according to this Thursday’s test.

The rojiblanco team held their penultimate previous session, less than 72 hours after the momentous duel between the leader and the third-placed LaLiga Santander, separated by just two points, with the news regarding Wednesday’s training of French Lemar, Uruguayan José María Giménez and the Brazilian Renan Lodi, who returned to group work. The first two point to eleven.

Kondogbia will play as a pivot, in a midfield that will be completed by Koke Resurrección, Thomas Lemar -probably as interiors- and Marcos Llorente in theory on the right, with Belgian Yannick Carrasco as left-handed winger or winger in case they go to defense of three centrals, and the Uruguayan Luis Suárez as a reference in attack.

This approach would leave out the start of the duel at the Camp Nou the Argentine Ángel Correa, the only player on the squad who has played all the official Atlético matches and who would lose the title for the first time in the last eight days. The last time he was a substitute was on March 10 against Athletic.

For Joao coming off the bench is something more common: he has not been in the game for four days against Betis (1-1), with two games absent due to injury and two joining in the second half substitutions.

The defense would be formed by the English Kieran Trippier, the Montenegrin Stefan Savic and Mario Hermoso, with the doubt in the center between the Uruguayan José María Giménez and the Portuguese Felipe Monteiro.

The Uruguayan returned to work with the group after not having done so throughout the week due to some discomfort from the game against Elche, and in the tactical part he moved with Felipe, which indicates that Argentine coach Diego Pablo Simeone is pending their physical conditions to decide, so the last preparatory session on Friday will be key.