Atlético de Madrid: Héctor Herrera, the fourth Mexican to win La Liga

In an agonizing end, the Atlético de Madrid managed to be crowned in Spain after defeating Real Valladolid. Despite Real Madrid’s victory against Villarreal, Simeone’s team depended on what they did this Saturday.

Hector Herrera, who entered in the final minutes, became the fourth Mexican to lift the trophy in Spain. The 31-year-old played 16 games and scored a goal, totaling 680 minutes. The first one was Hugo Sanchez, which was a participant in one of the best times for the merengue team at the local level, winning five leagues, four of them consecutively between 1986 and 1990.

For his part, the former Mexican central defender, Rafael Marquez, arrived in the rebound of Barcelona in Spain, obtaining four league titles under the direction of Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola: 2004 / 05,2005 / 06, 2008/09 and 2009/10.

⚪️ ⚪️ ⚪️ The Atlético de Madrid of the Mexican Héctor Herrera is La Liga champion! The title arrived for the colchoneros pic.twitter.com/4WKF6qezwU – Juan Carlos Díaz M. (@jcdiazmurrieta) May 22, 2021

By last, Jonathan Dos Santos, He participated in three titles during Guardiola’s time between 2009 and 2010; However, unlike the rest, the midfielder had very little participation, remembering that at that time the Blaugrana team had the best midfield in the world.