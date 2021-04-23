Atlético de Madrid: Héctor Herrera is happy with his performance against Huesca

The Mexican footballer Héctor Herrera of Atlético de Madrid on the Spanish League, was happy for his performance in the victory against the Huesca, stating that he feels good physically right now.

I feel great both physically and emotionally. That shows on the court. It’s true that the support and trust that your teammates and coaching staff give you makes you feel more comfortable, and I think it has been showing. And I will continue to contribute my grain of sand so that the team continues on the right track, “said Herrera.

The Aztec midfielder spoke in front of the media at the end of the game, where he said he was happy with his performance and felt very well physically, for what is coming in the final stretch of the campaign.

It is an important moment, but it is where you have to get the experience and the peace of mind, because you know that the work is going to lead you to good results. We work very well and you have to have peace of mind, “said Herrera.

Héctor Herrera also stressed that it is an important moment for him, since the most complicated part of the tournament is coming where he has to show his experience, in order to lead Atlético de Madrid to the championship.

