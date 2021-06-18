Atlético de Madrid: Héctor Herrera in the sights of two Liga MX clubs

The Mexican of Atlético de Madrid, Héctor Herrera, could leave the Colchonero team for the 2021-22 season because he does not have guaranteed minutes of play under Diego Simeone and according to rumors, two Liga MX clubs would have him in their sights .

According to information from SPD Noticias, Rayados de Monterrey and the UANL Tigres would be looking for HH as a reinforcement for the 2021-22 season.

According to the information, Tigres would seek the loan of Héctor Herrera, who will have more competition in the Colchoneros for next season due to the signing of Rodrigo de Paul.

Rumor

Héctor Herrera interests Tigres. Also Rayados would enter and strong in the struggle to sign Héctor Herrera. HH would give priority to European offers. With the signing of De Paul to Atlético his stay at Atlético is complicated. His salary is € 3M. pic.twitter.com/Nk64zhkPVX – Noti Tigres UANL (@NotiTigresmx) June 17, 2021

Rayados would also be interested in the Mexican player, however, according to the source, Rayados would be willing to make an offer for the midfielder.

HH, 31, would be prioritizing European offers over Liga MX, as he feels that he still has a lot to give in European football.

