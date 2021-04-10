Atlético de Madrid: Héctor Herrera enters the squad against Real Betis

The Atlético de Madrid travel this Saturday to Seville for the Sunday game against him Betis without Luis Suárez, Marcos Llorente, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Moussa Dembélé; the four casualties in the call of Diego Simeone, made up of the 18 available from the first team, including Víctor Machín, ‘Vitolo’, and Lucas Torreira, plus the striker of the subsidiary Sergio Camello.

The Canarian winger, in doubt all week due to a muscle injury, returned to work with the group this Saturday and is at the coach’s disposal for the match at the Benito Villamarín stadium, where neither Suárez nor Llorente nor Kondogbia will be there for five yellow – in the case of the Uruguayan he is also injured – or Dembélé, within the medical follow-up due to the slight drop in blood pressure that caused him to faint two and a half weeks ago.

On the other hand, Yannick Carrasco returns to the call, having already completed a penalty game; Joao Félix, after two outings between a cycle of five yellow cards and an ankle injury suffered with his team last week; Stefan Savic, who did not play in Seville due to gastrointestinal problems; and Lucas Torreira, reinstated to the team after the death of his mother last week due to Covid-19.

Goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Ivo Grbic; defenders Sime Vrsaljko, Kieran Trippier, José María Giménez, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso and Renan Lodi; midfielders Thomas Lemar, Héctor Herrera, Koke Resurrección and Saúl Ñíguez; and striker Ángel Correa complete the call-up for Atlético, which travels this afternoon to Seville by plane.