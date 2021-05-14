Atlético de Madrid: Héctor Herrera and Charlyn Corral emotionally remember their career in Europe

Hector Herrera Y Charlyn corral defend the flag of Mexico at Atlético de Madrid. The midfielder of the men’s team and the forward of the women’s team reviewed their evolution and the jump to European football in a talk. “Only those who have lived it know how hard it is. Nobody gives you anything,” says the player.

Herrera accumulates seven seasons in European football, five with him Porto, which he arrived in July 2013, and two with Atlético de Madrid. For his part, Corral has spent six seasons in Spain, four at Levante and two at Atlético, after a brief stay at Merilappi United in Finland.

“When you take that leap of getting out of your comfort zone, saying I want more, is of admiration. Only those who have lived it know how hard it is. They don’t give you anything, you have to earn everything, which is good, because that’s life, you have to earn things, “said Corral during this talk with his compatriot Herrera in the auditorium of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

What a good talk we threw ourselves @HHerreramex As I told you that day, a pleasure to coincide in these directions. Hopefully football and life allow us more moments like these. You have all my admiration and respect, as well as my friendship, both you and your entire family. pic.twitter.com/z4UDIBUBGA – Charlyn Corral (@CharlynCorral) May 14, 2021

“We have had to live together the dream as Mexicans of sharing the same team, I think that as Mexicans should make us feel proud,” added Herrera.

During the conversation, the midfielder recounted his soccer journey, from children’s games and street soccer until he left Tijuana at the age of 15 to go to Pachuca, where he began “the adventure of wanting to be a player” until the jump to Europe.

“I was playing for the national team and Porto contacted Pachuca. I think they saw me that we had played in the U23 during the Olympic process and then we won gold in the Olympics (in London 2012). It was a very big window for From there I knew that Porto was interested in me, “recalled Herrera, for whom it was” a dream “to play in Europe, but who also felt” fear “before landing on the Old Continent.

For her part, Charlyn Corral recalled her beginnings in soccer since she was little, when she was “the only woman among men” and felt “protected” by her brother and father.

“I cried because it scared me, there were no more girls … It was difficult, because I knew I was doing something that was not common … I began to realize that soccer helped me to socialize more with the boys, and it also It brought out the character that I was not afraid of anything, “he said.

Since then he has accumulated six seasons in Spanish football, the first four in Levante with an average of more than 20 goals per season and the ‘Pichichi’ the top scorer of the 2017-18 campaign. “Who knows me knows that it was difficult for me to give myself respect, and the achievement of being top scorer was the cherry on the cake, of many years of effort,” he valued.

Herrera and Corral held this talk as part of the ‘Soñadores’ campaign organized by an Atlético sponsor, the payment company Ria Money Transfer.

