Atlético de Madrid has a full squad to face Osasuna

French midfielder Thomas Lemar, injured, it is the only casualty of the call of the Atlético de Madrid to play this Sunday against Osasuna (6:30 pm).

The French half suffers a myotendinous injury in his left thigh for which he already missed Wednesday’s duel against Real Sociedad.

The squad is made up of goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Ivo Grbic; defenders José María Giménez, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier and Sime Vrsaljko.

The citation is completed by midfielders Geoffrey Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira, Koke Resurrección, Saúl Ñíguez, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Víctor Machín’Vitolo ‘and Yannick Carrasco; and the forwards Joao Félix, Luis Suárez, Ángel Correa and Moussa Dembélé.