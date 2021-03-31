Atlético de Madrid from LaLiga Santander: schedule and where to watch on TV

03/31/2021 at 8:55 PM CEST

LaLiga Santander keep going on this Matchday 29. After a well-deserved league break to decide whether the Spanish National Team will be able to qualify for the Qatar Soccer World Cup, something of which we will not really leave doubts for quite a few months. However, this break will serve to oxygenate the teams that have not had many players with international commitments. In any case, in this return to normality of LaLiga Santander, one of the pairs of teams that will face each other are the Seville and the Atlético de Madrid in it Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, in the city of Guadalquivir.

The local team has 55 points, which has taken him to fourth position from the table. For its part, the visiting team accumulate 66, which is why it is in the number one.

Both teams will face the Sunday, April 4 at 9:00 p.m., at which point the ball will begin to roll. The game will continue to be without an audience, but will be televised through Mitele Plus and Movistar LaLiga, so we will need a paid subscription to one of these platforms.