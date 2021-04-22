Atlético de Madrid: Fans surrender to Héctor Herrera’s performance against Huesca

The Mexican footballer Hector Herrera of Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish League, was praised by the fans after his great performance with the team against the Huesca, in a match that won 2-0 in the fight for the championship.

The Argentine coach Diego Simeone of the Colchoneros team, sent the Azteca footballer to the midfield of his team, making an outstanding performance that convinced the fans of the club.

The best about the Wanda is being Héctor Herrera and by far. They are playing at his own pace and he is the beacon of Atlético’s circulation. 92% accuracy in the pass. He has hit 6-7 long balls that have been excellent. # AtletiHuesca – Panacea del Balompié (@TheMagicRedondo) April 22, 2021

Héctor Herrera saw action for 76 minutes, in which he touched the ball 93 times with a high percentage of success in each of his touches and leading the team in the midfield.

The scorers for the goals for the Atlético de Madrid team were Ángel Correa, who scored the first at minute 39 of the first half, while Yannick Carrasco closed the game count at minute 80 of the second half.

Koke-Héctor Herrera. What that couple gives to Atlético de Madrid. A pivot next to the captain to whom to give the ball to be able to move and have more field, less wear and tear and support in passing solutions. The panorama changes a lot. – David Vinuesa Malbac (@Dvinuesa) April 22, 2021

