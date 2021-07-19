Atlético de Madrid | Enrique Cerezo: “There is little left for you to know what is going to happen”

Enrique Cerezo spoke without getting wet about the probable exchange of Griezmann-Saúl, so that the French player returns to Atlético de Madrid. “Everything is possible in the world of football but in the case of Griezmann I have no idea, nor have I asked. “

What do Barça and Atlético gain and lose with the Griezmann-Saúl barter?

Moments later, if he expressed himself directly on the subject: “I have no idea, they have not communicated anything to me, I do not know anything. I do not know how the negotiations are, not even if there are any, but there is little left for you to know what is going to happen“, explained the rojiblanco president at the Platino Awards.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Live online: Egypt-Spain

3 HOURS AGO

Do you like Atlético de Madrid? Read more rojiblanca news stories at We are Atleti

Football

Synchronized: Ona Carbonell visits Mapi León

6 HOURS AGO

The league

David Sánchez’s Mondays: Blessed tradition-recorded audios

8 HOURS AGO