Atlético de Madrid – Eibar de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/13/2021 at 11:42 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33, this Sunday the meeting between the Atlético de Madrid and the Eibar, scheduled to function in the Metropolitan Wanda.

Thus, the squad led by Diego Simeone will attend the game after registering a draw with Betis (1-1), a defeat against Sevilla (1-0), a victory over Deportivo Alavés (1-0) and a draw with Getafe (0-0). Thus, they are located in the rank number 1 of the classification, where they are found with 67 points and +32 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Jose Luis Mendilibar is positioned in the twentieth place of the classification, adding 23 points and -14 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a defeat against Levante (1-0), a defeat against Real Madrid (2-0), a draw with Athletic Club (1-1) and a defeat against Villarreal (3-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Atlético de Madrid against him Eibar of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33 will be held on Sunday, April 18 at 4:15 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.