Atlético de Madrid: Diego Simeone regrets not being able to win at the Camp Nou

The coach of the Atlético de Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeone, assured after drawing at the Camp Nou (0-0) and leaving LaLiga in the hands of Real Madrid that his team will go “like this until the end, match by match”, regardless of classification.

“We are in a fantastic championship. Obviously there are four teams looking for the best ending. We came to Barcelona to play a game with decision, with security, with collective work and the game that we imagined happened,” he said at a press conference.

Simeone He praised the first half of his players and said that “the second half was more even”, although he highlighted occasions from both teams.

“I am left with a great job from the team and with continuing in the line we are in, which is game by game,” he insisted.

The Argentine coach assured that he will not see the game this Sunday between Real Madrid and Sevilla because he does not have a “good” time, but that the important thing now is to have “tranquility”.

“When I started at the club I was excited about this: that Atlético de Madrid always compete until the end,” he explained.

Simeone regretted not having been able to win for the first time at the Camp Nou, but repeated that he is “sure” that “there will be a first time.”

“The only thing I asked the footballers is that they play. That they be themselves and that they manage to play. And they absolutely did. That fills me with joy, because success is in being able to compete every year where we are.” , he opined.