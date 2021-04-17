Atlético de Madrid: Diego Simeone confirms the return of Moussa Dembélé

The coach of the Atlético de Madrid, the Argentinian Diego Pablo Simeone, confirmed that the French forward Moussa Dembélé, absent from the last two games due to the fainting that he suffered in training weeks ago, will be “available” to play tomorrow against Eibar.

“This week he worked all week from youngest to oldest, growing quite well in training, so tomorrow he will be available and hopefully, if he has to play, find the best version and the options he gives us as a footballer,” he explained Atlético’s coach on a footballer who is expected to start from the bench, since Dembélé has not entered the starting line-up rehearsals during the week.

The rojiblanco team, leaders of LaLiga Santander, have seen their margin narrow to just one point over Real Madrid and two over Barcelona after losing 16 of the last 33 points at stake, with eight games ahead, but Simeone insisted on focusing exclusively in the Eibar duel when asked about this.

“We have a very important game tomorrow against a team that has different situations of need, but with the same objective as us, which is to win and obviously we focus the whole week thinking about this match,” he considered.