Atlético de Madrid declares Trippier untransferable

06/03/2021

On at 20:36 CEST

Alberto Teruel

Kieran Trippier will not move from Atlético de Madrid. Despite the incessant rumors that put the English side back in the Premier League, especially at Manchester United, the rojiblanca entity is calm about the future of the owner of the right lane of Wanda Metropolitano.

Atlético, current champion of La Liga Santander, are more than satisfied with the performance offered by Trippier, so they have no intention of listening to offers of any kind. The English side landed in the Spanish capital in 2019 from Tottenham, and despite having been weighed down during this period, both by the stoppage caused by COVID and by his penalty for involvement in a sports betting case that kept him apart for 10 weeks. of the playing fields, has managed to become a key piece in the schemes of ‘Cholo Simeone’.

In this way, Atlético de Madrid will refer to the rescission clause of 33 million euros in case of having to negotiate for the British footballer. Be that as it may, club sources insist that there is no formal offer from the clubs with which it has been linked, so it is expected that Trippier will continue to be rojiblanco until at least June 2023, the date on which his contract.

Trippier has won the favor of ‘Cholo’ Simeone not only because of his quality as a footballer or because of his incessant work on the pitch, but because of his versatility. The English side has taken over the right lane of the Wanda Metropolitano both in the 4-4-2 scheme and in 3-5-2, acted indistinctly as a side or as a lane.