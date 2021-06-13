Atlético de Madrid confirms that it will not sell to San Luis

MEXICO CITY.

The Atlético de Madrid announced in a statement that it remains firm with its franchise in Liga MX, so they confirmed that there will be a series of changes in the team, to increase the potential of the Athletic of San Luis.

#RELEASE: The #LigaBBVAMX celebrates the continuity of the @Atleti project in the @AtletideSanLuis -https: //t.co/KByHu9lb5l pic.twitter.com/rzvdJPRdeh – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) June 12, 2021

Said statement comes after the negotiations to sell the Potosí team to the group of interested North American investors were not concluded, in the text confirm the arrival of Severiano García and Rodrigo Incera as general director of soccer and general director, respectively, in addition to Jacobo Payán Espinosa will join as economic vice president of the club, which they clarified will continue to lead Alberto Marrero placeholder image.

What’s more, It stands out that the objective of continuing to promote its franchise in Mexican soccer is to endorse ties between Mexico and Spain at a sporting and commercial level., as well as exploring the possibilities it offers in soccer in the United States, which is very attractive, according to what is indicated by Atlético de Madrid.

Our commitment to Atlético de San Luis is firm and determined and that is why we have decided to incorporate Severiano and Rodrigo, two professionals with a proven track record who will allow us to meet the ambitious goals we set ourselves. It is a project that has an extraordinary future, as evidenced by the fact that we have received several proposals interested in becoming part of the club’s shareholders ”, assures Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, CEO of Atlético de Madrid in the statement issued this Saturday.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.