Friday May 08, 2020

It would be the Brazilian left winger, Renan Lodi, who tested positive for the club and was unable to join the individual training sessions. In Spain there is a high concern that the return of football means a new outbreak of the pandemic.

Clearly, the coronavirus left millions of Spaniards with trauma after weeks in isolation from their homes. The high numbers of infected and deceased by the pandemic positioned Spain, for days, as one of the most affected countries next to Italy.

It is precisely in these two leagues that the restart does not yet have an official date as in Germany. And that the measure taken in France and the Netherlands to cancel their competitions without playing again is within the options of the League and Series A.

During the current day, Atlético de Madrid confirmed a player infected with coronavirus in full return to individual training from the clubs in Spain. Situation that ignites concerns to achieve the long-awaited restart of national powers.

This is the side Renan Lodi, who was the only one in the entire squad that tested positive for the virus. Along with him, other nine players from the Madrid rojiblanco team were in contact with patients with COVID-19, but only the Brazilian is still infected.

According to the club’s medical team, his contagion is at a very advanced stage, he is asymptomatic and is already isolated from the rest of the team, quarantining his home again. Due to this, the player will not be able to participate in the so-called “Phase 0”, where soccer players can attend sports centers to carry out individual training sessions without contact with their colleagues.

Spanish media assure that Lodi could return when “Phase 1” begins, that is, the Atlético de Madrid defender will be able to rejoin the squad for the start of group work in Spanish football.