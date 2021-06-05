Atlético de Madrid: Charlyn Corral would be reinforcement of the Tuzas del Pachuca

The Mexican player of the Atlético de Madrid, Charlyn Corral, He would be leaving European football to reach the MX League with the Tuzas del Pachuca, as reported by various sources.

Corral, 29-year-old forward, has played in the United States, Finland and Spain, so he would have his first adventure in Mexican soccer.

Charlyn would arrive to reinforce the Tuzas, as they seek to be a leading team like Tigres, Chivas, América and Rayadas, teams that have managed to win.

WILL BE? Various reports assure that Charlyn Corral will leave European football to play with the Tuzas del Pachuca currently directed by María Antonia Is Piñera for the next season.

It is worth mentioning that the Tuzas del Pachuca will have Norma Palafox, who had announced her retirement from the courts in December 2020.

