Atlético de Madrid: Charlyn Corral to Liga MX; it is tied up with the Pachuca Gophers

The Mexican player of the Atlético de Madrid, Charlyn Corral, will leave European football to reach the MX League with the Tuzas del Pachuca and become the star reinforcement towards the 2021-22 Season of the Women’s Division.

Corral, 29-year-old forward, will leave European football after 7 years in his adventure through the old continent where he played in Finland and Spain.

After having overcome a ligament injury that occurred in October last year, the player has already reached an agreement with the team led by the Spanish Toña Is.

Charlyn appeared since 2015 in the Spanish League to play with Levante, a team with which he won a Pichichi in the 2017-2018 season.

He later signed with Atlético de Madrid in 2019, but was unable to achieve his goal of winning a new title.

Because he tested positive for Covid-19, he missed the last duel of the Rojiblancas in the Champions League last year, watching from afar the elimination of his team.

He began his career in the National Team at the age of 13 and had a fruitful career, he participated in 3 U-20 World Cups, in two with the largest in Germany 2011 and Canada 2015.

Charlyn had a contract with Atlético de Madrid for another year, but finally reached an arrangement to be able to return to national football, at 29 years of age, in full, to be able to support this project of the Bella Airosa where they hope to face the two-time champion Tigers

The scorer’s contract expires on June 30, so it is expected that the official announcement of her arrival will be made shortly.

With the return of Charlyn, the Women’s League will take on a special shine, since this campaign also returned Cecilia Santiago from PSV, Rubí Soto, who played for Villarreal and the announcement of the arrival of Kiana Palacios is expected shortly.

Pachuca flirted for several years with Charlyn, who was shown the sports project during a visit to Mexico to visit her parents.

Now the scorer can be very close to her family.

