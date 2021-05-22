Atlético de Madrid champion of the Spanish League

The Atlético de Madrid managed to be crowned champion of the Spanish League after beating the Real Valladolid at the José Zorrilla Stadium, a result that has earned him 86 points and leave Real Madrid scattered on the road and sing the alirón.

The colchoneros managed to win in the Atléti style, with suffering until the last moment of the season, as the Madrilenians started with the left foot in the game against Valladolid, as it was the Vallisoletanos who opened the scoring at minute 18 with a goal of Oscar Plano.

Atlético did not lower their arms and in the second half managed to cut the score with a goal from Ángel Correa, which fell almost simultaneously to a score canceled against Rea Madrid in an apparent out of place by Karim Benzema.

Ten minutes later, Real Valladolid fumbled on defense and Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez took the opportunity to score the second goal of the game for the mattress count. The gunman was left alone in a heads-up against Masip and sent to save the round, a goal flavored with the title of La Liga in Spain.

Those led by Cholo Simeone put an end to a season full of ups and downs, where they were prematurely dispatched in the Copa del Rey in the Second Round against Cornellá, in addition to being left out in the Round of 16 of the Champions League against Chelsea of ​​England .

The title of La Liga in Spain comes to alleviate a little the nightmare that was the campaign for the rojiblancos, who avoided numerous casualties due to injuries and infections derived from the pandemic, which reduced the team’s performance.

Atlético de Madrid’s championship in the Spanish League has been one of the best in the history of the competition, because in January of this year, Simeone’s men had 1 point difference from Real Madrid but with 3 games less played.

In February, the situation seemed unbeatable for Atleti, since they already took 7 points from the meringues, but with 2 less games, however, in March, Madrid got to 6 units, already with the same number of games played,

April was not the best month for Atlético, who saw their advantage reduced to only 2 points, and in this month of May, the whites had some opportunities to unseat them from the leadership, but they did not know how to take advantage of them.

