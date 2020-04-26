April 26, 2020’s. Atlético de Madrid turns 117 and is in one of the best moments in its history, but this break due to the coronavirus places the mattress club in a moment of uncertainty, not knowing if the competitions will resume and knowing, in the end, if you can be in the next edition of the Champions League.

“You’re turning a hundred years old, and you’re younger than El Niño, who gallops through the gangs.” Those were the words of Joaquín Sabina in the Atlético de Madrid centennial song. 17 years have passed since that date and it could be said that the mattress club is still young, even healthier than at that time when they had spent two years in Second.

Now, Atlético returns to fight for titles … and also wins them. Leagues, King’s Cups, Europa League, Super Cups. Only the Champions are missing in the museum showcases. That apricot that both a generation of icons such as Luis Aragonés, José Eulogio Gárate, Adelardo or Capón resisted, and which has also cost players such as Godín, Koke, Juanfran, Gabi or Fernando Torres with Simeone at command of the ship.

The rojiblancos celebrate this different birthday. Reinventing itself with different initiatives. Accustomed to going to the Vicente Calderón or Metropolitano, the coronavirus crisis has forced them to stop. In the middle of the rush after eliminating Liverpool at Anfield everything stopped. A magical atmosphere in the fiefdom network that today is one of the last games in which authentic football was lived, one that we will take time to recover because of the Covid-19.

With Simeone’s quarterfinals came the break. In the sixth position of the League he took Atlético. A position that, according to the proposal of the Federation, would leave mattresses, in the event that the competition does not resume, outside of Champions League positions, so those on the banks of the Manzanares river are still attentive to the fact that The Spanish league can resume to win a place on the pitch for the next Champions League.

Because they are also waiting for it to end the current edition of the Champions, the one in which they have just eliminated the current champion, Liverpool, one of the most feared teams on the old continent. A dream to be able to continue with her and end up raising the glass in a strange season at the same time they are classified on their own merits for that of the next course.