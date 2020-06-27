Atlético de Madrid receives Alavés in the match corresponding to round 32 of the Santander League in a clash that will be played in the Metropolitan at 22:00 on June 27. Simeone’s need all three points to hold onto the third place in the classification against an Alavés has virtually achieved permanence.

The rojiblanco team has returned after the break as a shot. Cholo Simeone’s men have achieved get 10 points out of 12 possible and they have been awarded third place in the Santander League when, before resuming the competition, they were sixth. And is that the punctures of his direct rivals -Getafe, Real Sociedad or Sevilla- have allowed Atlético de Madrid to depend on himself to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.

In this return one name stands out above all: Marcos Llorente. The defensive midfielder, converted to a forward, is one of the most fit men of Atlético de Madrid, but everything points to that, thinking about next Tuesday’s game against Barcelona, ​​the Madrid player rests because he is warned with four yellow cards. Other heavy weights such as Koke, Álvaro Morata or Stefan Savic.

In this way, it is assumed that these four footballers could have a break to get fresh to the shock of the Camp Nou, in addition to enjoying a short break to recharge batteries. One that could replace the Montenegrin is Felipe, who has already trained with the group and could return at eleven, or have minutes in the second half, to recover the shape.

The one who will be for sure is Jan Oblak, who continues in that fight for Zamora with Thibaut Courtois. The Slovenian has three consecutive games leaving his goal to zero and, without a doubt, will fight to win his fifth individual goalkeeper goalless goal for the fifth consecutive time.

El Alavés, in a bad dynamic

In front will be an Alavés who, with 35 points, has almost guaranteed salvation, but a bad streak could condemn him to suffer in the last days. Those of Asier Garitano are 9 units above the red zone of the classification, so they should not be neglected in the face of the final stretch of the season in which we have entered.

The Babazorro club arrives at the Metropolitan after two games without winning. They fell to Osasuna 0-1 and were also thrashed 6-0 against Celta in their last two games. Garitano himself has already denounced this bad dynamic dragged by an Alavés who will want to clean up his image before a tough and rival team like Atlético de Madrid.