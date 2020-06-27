He Atlético de Madrid Today he will seek to establish himself in third place, where he already has two points ahead of Seville and in six a Getafe. His rival will be Alaves, who although he is in a comfortable position in the table, fourteen and nine points above the drop, wants to make sure of how long he will stay in the Santander League, so he will seek to take it one step further in the Wanda Metropolitano.

Today’s game Atlético de Madrid – Alavés de Liga Santander will take place today, Saturday, June 27 from 10pm and will be televised by Movistar LaLiga 1. You will also have minute-by-minute comments live on the OKDIARIO website.

Undefeated since the Santander League championship resumed, Atlético wants to maintain this condition. Just the Real Madrid improves the numbers of the mattress box since he started rolling the ball again. Simeone’s men have accumulated three consecutive victories and it is not surprising that the Argentinean regretted the thirteen draws won so far in the league so far: “It has happened to us, not only against Alavés, many times of not closing games and finding ourselves with ties that have taken away a lot of points ”. Diego Costa, For caution; and Mario Beautiful, for inconvenience; they did not participate in the last training session, so they do not target eleven.

The defensive solidity of Atlético de Madrid It will be measured against an Alavés who has conceded 7 goals against in the last two games, in which he has not been able to drill the rival goal. We will have to see if Lucas Perez and Joselu They are reunited with that streak that allowed the Babazorro team to settle in the middle of the table before football had to stop due to the coronavirus.

Who referee Atlético Madrid – Alavés?

Mario Melero López (Andalusian Committee).

Where is Atlético de Madrid – Alavés played?

Wanda Metropolitano Stadium (Madrid)

Lineups of Atlético de Madrid – Alavés

Athletic: Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Lodi, Thomas, Saúl, Koke, Correa, Joao Félix and Morata.

Alavés: Pacheco, Ximo, Laguardia, Ely, Duarte, Pina, Camarasa, Édgar, Burke, Joselu and Lucas Pérez.