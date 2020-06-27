FINAL. The game turned around in the second half, after Marcos Llorente entered the field of play. In the first play in which he intervened, he was needed and Trippier’s center finished him off Saul. Minutes later he managed to leave in speed and hurry the baseline, where Duarte snatched the ball from him, but Melero López called for a penalty. Transformed it Coast. In the final minutes, Alavés also found a Koke penalty by hand and scored it Joselu. Simeone’s were superior at all times and take three more points that put them nine points above the fifth place.

Minute 90 + 5. END OF THE MATCH IN THE METROPOLITAN! Atlético continues its streak and has three more points. ATLÉTICO DE MADRID 2-1 ALAVÉS.

Minute 90 + 2. JOSELUUUU GOOOOOOL! GOAL GOAL GOAL GOOOOOL DEL ALAVÉS! He hits hard to the right-hand corner of the goal and, although Oblak guesses the side, he can do nothing to stop the shot. ATLÉTICO DE MADRID 2-1 ALAVÉS.

Minute 90. PENALTY IN FAVOR OF ALAVÉS! Low shot of Joselu of lack. Koke launches to cover under the barrier and the ball touches his face and then the hand. The referee signals the maximum penalty and warns the player.

Minute 88. Last minutes of the match and Alavés trying to reach the area, but hardly creating danger near the Oblak area.

Minute 82. LODIIIIII! He enters the area and hits it as it comes, but Pacheco catches well.

Minute 76. Hydration break in the Metropolitan. Garitano takes advantage to move the bench and Pons and Marín leave and De la Fuente and Rioja enter.

Minute 75. Yellow for Savic. Burki is missing and the Atlético footballer misses the game against Barcelona.

Minute 73. GOOOOOOL OF COSTAAAA! GOOOOOOL ATLÉTICO DE MADRID! The Spanish-Brazilian does not fail from 11 meters and does the second. ATLÉTICO 2-0 ALAVÉS.

Minute 71. PENALTY IN FAVOR OF THE ATHLETIC OF MADRID! What a mistake by Melero López! The VAR does not correct you. Llorente left at speed hurrying the baseline and Duarte launches for the ball, which seems to get clean.

Minute 63. READY TO TIE THE ALAVÉS! Burke’s corner kicked from the right and the dry header did not see a door for very little.

Minute 61. Joao Félix hits from the front, but gives Costa the low ball and he loses the danger. Alavés moves the bench. Edgar and Aleix Vidal leave and Joselu and Duarte enter.

Minute 59. GOOOOOOL ATLÉTICOOOOOO! GOOOOOL OF SAÚÚÚÚÚL! Ball hung in the area that ends the midfielder at the back of the net. There was nothing Pacheco could do. Simeone’s advance. ATLÉTICO DE MADRID 1-0 ALAVÉS.

Minute 57. Llorente’s first intervention, who was leaving at speed on the sideline and yellow for Marín.

Minute 56. First changes at Atlético. Morata and Correa leave and Llorente and Costa enter.

Minute 47. Atlético has started looking for the area in this second half, although at the moment without opportunities.

Minute 46. IT’S PLAYED AGAIN IN THE METROPOLITAN! No changes to the break. ATLÉTICO DE MADRID 0-0 ALAVÉS.

BREAK. A very difficult match that is proposed by Alavés and that is managing to disconnect Atlético de Simeone. The rojiblanco team started generating a lot of danger over Pacheco’s goal, but gradually it faded. More than half an hour of very slow play, with little pace and hardly any goal opportunities on both goals. ATLÉTICO DE MADRID 0-0 ALAVÉS.

Minute 45 + 2. He went against Atlético with Trippier. He gave it to Morata, who wanted to return it in depth, but the side stood still. Finish the first half. ATLÉTICO DE MADRID 0-0 ALAVÉS.

Minute 45 + 1. Koke lacks it, but clears the Aalvés defense. You have seen the yellow Pere Pons. Two minutes are added.

Minute 44. Atlético cannot with Alavés in this first half that is coming to an end. Simeone’s men are not able to get close to Pacheco’s goal at the moment.

Minute 37. The minutes pass and, after the hydration pause, both sets continue without managing to step on the area in danger.

Minute 27. Atlético was trying in a corner, but the ball was hung by the defense from Vitoria. The zero tie between the two teams continues, which are not just creating opportunities for danger, beyond the three that Atleti had in the first minutes of the match.

Minute 22. Correa was alone when the ball came and sent it out. The Argentine’s offside play was invalidated.

Minute 18. Atlético dominates, although without reaching the domains of Pacheco in these last minutes.

Minute 11. READY TO MARK JOAOOOO! The ball went directly to the area from the sideline, Morata extended and the practically Chilean shot of the 7 rojiblanco went wide.

Minute 10. Saúl hits from afar, as the rojiblancos cannot overcome Alavés’ solid defensive line, but he goes high.

Minute 8. Morata ends with a header and is about to do the first. The ball brushes the post.

Minute 5. First minutes of trial and error between the two teams, without particularly relevant actions. Only a shot by Vidal of lack, which went far up.

Minute 1. THE PARTY IN THE METROPOLITAN STARTS! ATLÉTICO DE MADRID 0-0 ALAVÉS.

21:58. Players jump from Atlético de MAdrid and Alaves to the field of play. About to start the game.

21:52. He Atlético de Madrid He faces the game with the need for three points to finally settle in third position. The game they will play during the week against Barcelona means that, if they win today, they can ‘afford’ a puncture against Setien’s.

21:42. Players from the Metropolitano are already warming up on the pitch Atlético de Madrid and Alavés. Lucas and Joselu will not be in the Vitorian team today. The two great Alava strikers remain will not be part of the game and, in the case of Lucas, not even on the bench, as he has not entered the call, due to a blow to the quadriceps.

21:35. He Athletic He arrives in great shape and thanks, in part, to Marcos Llorente. The midfielder has become from Anfield a player of tremendous importance to Simeone. However, today he will have to wait for his chance from the bench.

21:25. He Alaves He comes to the meeting after falling in three of the four games after confinement. The team from Vitoria comes from falling 6-0 against Celta and 0-2 against Osasuna. At the moment, they are still far from relegation, but an oversight may lead them to be involved in the fight for permanence in the last days.

21:15. He Atlético de Madrid It is one of the teams that has fared best. The rojiblancos have managed to start in the decisive stretch of the course and have gone from having difficult access to the Champions League next season, to being six points above the fifth place.

21:10. He Alavés, meanwhile, it goes with: Pacheco; Martín, Tachi, Ely, Adrián Marín; Abdellahi, Fejsa, Pere Pons; Edgar, Vidal and Burke.

21:05. Let’s go with the eleven with which Simeone leaves. The Argentine leaves Llorente and Costa and leaves with: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Lodi; Correa, Koke, Thomas, Saúl; Morata and Joao Félix.

21:00. Welcome to the broadcast of the Atlético de Madrid – Alavés! The day of Saturday closes at the Wanda Metropolitano from 22:00. The rojiblanco team seeks to settle in the Champions area, while the people of Vitoria want to virtually end their stay one more year in the elite.

Those of Simeone are signing a great return, after the confinement. The break has suited the athletes, who have added 10 points out of 12 possible. Thanks to their victories against Levante, Valladolid and Osasuna have allowed them to rise to third position and put six difference from fifth. A victory today would practically assure them of their presence among the best in Europe next season.

Alavés, meanwhile, comes after two tough defeats against Celta and Osasuna. They have only added three points after the return from the competition and need to score if they do not want to start getting into trouble. Despite the fact that their permanence in the category has not been jeopardized at any time of the season, but rather they begin to react they can see the relegation places closer and closer.