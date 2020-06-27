21:15. He Atlético de Madrid It is one of the teams that has fared best. The rojiblancos have managed to start in the decisive stretch of the course and have gone from having difficult access to the Champions League next season, to being six points above the fifth place.

21:10. He Alavés, meanwhile, it goes with: Pacheco; Martín, Tachi, Ely, Adrián Marín; Abdellahi, Fejsa, Pere Pons; Edgar, Vidal and Burke.

21:05. Let’s go with the eleven with which Simeone leaves. The Argentine leaves Llorente and Costa and leaves with: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Lodi; Correa, Koke, Thomas, Saúl; Morata and Joao Félix.

21:00. Welcome to the broadcast of the Atlético de Madrid – Alavés! The day of Saturday closes at the Wanda Metropolitano from 22:00. The rojiblanco team seeks to settle in the Champions area, while the people of Vitoria want to virtually end their stay one more year in the elite.

Those of Simeone are signing a great return, after the confinement. The break has suited the athletes, who have added 10 points out of 12 possible. Thanks to their victories against Levante, Valladolid and Osasuna have allowed them to rise to third position and put six difference from fifth. A victory today would practically assure them of their presence among the best in Europe next season.

Alavés, meanwhile, comes after two tough defeats against Celta and Osasuna. They have only added three points after the return from the competition and need to score if they do not want to start getting into trouble. Despite the fact that their permanence in the category has not been jeopardized at any time of the season, but rather they begin to react they can see the relegation places closer and closer.