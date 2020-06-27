Atlético de Madrid has officially returned to the old normal. The men of Cholo Simeone they defeated Alavés 2-1 thanks to a goal by Saúl and another by Diego Costa from the penalty spot, before Joselu, also from eleven meters, made the visitors. The rojiblancos thus cling to third place, that which has become the minimum mark of each season.

The mattresses were returning to their stadium, another match without their people and that special atmosphere, but with everyone attentive in front of the television to see the men of Simeone in un meeting in which they could go back to third place after the puncture of Sevilla and of the other rivals during these days. Around the corner was the clash of the Camp Nou, but we all know that from game to game and Cholo only kept Llorente out of the four warnings. First it was necessary to take the three points against Alavés.

That way, Savic, Koke and Morata started despite being a yellow card to miss the next game against Barcelona. Oblak was in goal and Trippier and Lodi in the lanes. English, in law and the surplus for the Brazilian. Next to the Montenegrin in the rear axis was a Jose María Giménez which has been imperial since the return of the League. Saul and Thomas formed in the midfield and belt and the mattress captain on the sides. In front, Joao Félix and Morata.

Ahead was an unrecognizable Alaves. Garitano put nine new faces thinking more about the next games, those who really consider that they are his league and in which he intends to score to achieve permanence, something that he has already achieved almost virtually after the punctures of those below. The babazorros locked themselves up. It was easier to open a can of anchovies without a can opener than to get behind the visiting team.

Atleti can’t find the way

And is that Atlético was in control of the game, practically always playing on rival fields. The problem that the entire Alavés expected. Sometimes a line of 6 defenders was formed -among which was Tachi, an old acquaintance of the rojiblancos- and four midfielders who blocked any attempt and later tried to arm some against. Despite this, a ball skimmed the post after a header from Morata, like another time he tried it, was Joao Félix de tijereta. Seeing the wall, even Saúl tried it from outside the area.

After the time-out for hydration, the pace of the match dropped a bit, but it was Atlético who continued to dominate, but without managing to make Pacheco uncomfortable. The clearest of the first act, a poor shot by Aleix Vidal who caught Oblak without any problems. And just before the break yellow for Pere Pons for a tough tackle on Saúl, who was more deserving of redBut that VAR that did not work until almost the 20th minute did not send Melero López to see the images.

Llorentedependence

The same script was followed in the resumption. Atlético dominated but could not find the way to open the can. For it Llorente and Diego Costa took the field. Correa and Morata were leaving, who, not seeing the yellow card, could be at the Camp Nou. And ’14’, who is still in a state of grace, suffered a foul on the right wing a few minutes after entering the field of play. Trippier was responsible for hanging the ball. He activated the UAV, watched with the sniper, and He put the ball in the perfect place for Saúl, with a header, to beat Pacheco.

And as we were saying, the midfielder turned forward and the Spanish-Brazilian striker came out to win the game. Llorente was in a state of grace, quite the opposite of the times that run for the VAR. This system is increasingly showing more shortcomings and thus, in the opinion of a server, it was seen in the Metropolitan. There is no need to detract from the career of a Marcos who has become the most fit player in the league. An internship that ended with Duarte knocking the ’14’ off the field after the defender touched the ball. Nor did Melero López go to see him. Nothing. The ball to the point of cal… and Diego Costa who deceives Pacheco and makes the second of Atlético.

The joy was gone at Atlético after Stefan Savic saw the yellow cardboard. The Montenegrin will not be at the Camp Nou, so a headdress Mario Hermoso or a Felipe without filming, have to form the couple on the axis of the rear with Giménez. Neither did Koke, who in injury time committed another penalty that was more than doubtful and saw his fifth yellow card. The captain performed one of those fashionable actions: throwing himself to the ground under the barrier. The leather collided in his face and then in his hand. He did not go to see either. Joselu took responsibility and beat Oblak, thus breaking Slovenian’s streak of leaving goals to zero. And after the goal, a few minutes in which nothing happened. Final whistle, the anthem resonating in the Metropolitan and three points that allow Simeone’s to grab third place and put the Champions League qualification on track.