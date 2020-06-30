The party held this Tuesday at the Camp Nou and who faced Barca already Athletic ended with a two-way tie between the two contenders. Barcelona He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after tying 2-2 in the last game against Celtic. On the part of the visiting team, Atlético de Madrid beat Alaves in his fief by 2-1 and previously he also did it at home, before I raised 1-0 and had a streak of four consecutive wins. With this result, the local team was in second position, while Athletic He stayed in third place at the end of the meeting.

The meeting began in an excellent way for Barcelona, who opened his scoring account through a goal in his own goal arc Diego Costa in the 11th minute. The athletic team put the tie through a goal from the penalty spot of Saul at 19 minutes. After this, the first part ended with a score of 1-1.

The second half started in a favorable way for the local team, which premiered the light with a maximum penalty of Messi moments after the start of the second half, at minute 50. However, Atlético de Madrid in the 62nd minute he tied thanks to a new penalty goal from Saul, who thus achieved a double. Finally, the duel ended with a 2-2 on the scoreboard.

In the chapter of the changes, the footballers of Barca who entered the party were Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Griezmann replacing Rakitić, Busquets and Vidal, while the changes of Athletic were João Félix, Morata, Vitolo and Lemar, who entered to replace Marcos Llorente, Diego Costa, belt and Carrasco.

The referee issued a yellow card to Ter Stegen, Pique and Messi by Barca already Saul, Philip, Diego Costa, Carrasco and Lemar by the athletic team.

After this tie at the end of the match, Barcelona He was ranked second in the table with 70 points, instead of access to the Champions League. For his part, Atlético de Madrid with this point he achieved third place with 59 points, in the Champions League access square, at the end of the match.

In the next LaLiga game Barcelona will play against Villarreal away from home and Atlético de Madrid will face at home Majorca.