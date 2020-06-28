Saturday June 27, 2020

In a game valid for date 32 of La Liga, ‘Atleti’ achieved a complicated victory against Alavés, beating it 2-1. The ‘Colchoneros’ scored through Saúl (59 ’) and Diego Costa (73’), while Alavés’ discount came thanks to a late penalty scored by Joselu (92 ’).

During this Saturday part of the date 32 of La Liga was played in Spain, where Atlético de Madrid achieved a difficult but important victory over Alavés. In the match played at the Wanda Metropolitano, the team led by Diego Simeone had to work hard to break a strong defense presented by his rivals.

The first half showed a clear dominance of the ball by ‘Atleti’, but given the clear intention of Alavés to defend themselves in their field, it was very difficult for the locals to reach the goal. The aerial game was the most dangerous weapon for the ‘Colchoneros’, showing the best approaches through Morata and Giménez, but without success.

For the second half, the Madrid team had to continue working to break the good defensive fence presented by Alavés. And, of course, the first goal of the game came through a stopped ball that Saúl Ñiguez (59 ’) connected with a powerful header. It was not long before Diego Costa (73 ’) scored the second, after kicking a rather debatable penalty.

With the result in his favor, ‘Atleti’ focused on managing the game, and Alavés had to leave his trench to try to close the gap. Very late, the referee charged a penalty in Atlético’s area, after a hand from Saúl, which Joselu (92 ’) was in charge of transforming into a goal. The conquest of the visit came too late and the final score was 2-1.

With this result, Atlético de Madrid remains firm in third place in the Spanish tournament with 58 points. For its part, Alavés was in fifteenth place with 35 points, in an inhospitable area of ​​the table, away from the drop, but also from international competitions.

For the next date, the Madrid team will have to face a tough challenge, since they must visit Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Tuesday, June 30 at 4:00 p.m. in Chile. For its part, Alavés will be local and will receive Granada on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:30 p.m. in our country.