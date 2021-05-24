Atlético celebrates La Liga with a great party at the Metropolitano

One day after touching the sky in Valladolid, the Atlético de Madrid put the finishing touch to the achievement of the Santander League title in an official act in which he received the champion trophy in the Metropolitano. At the party, where the fans could not be, they were present Luis Rubiales, President of the RFEF, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida and the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

The Atlético de Madrid I had a final party (light due to the absence of the fans) and everything was decked out for the occasion. After a few hours of frenzy after the Homeric victory against the Valladolid, the players stood in the Metropolitan with few hours of sleep and the illusion to lift the Eleventh League that has been suffered until the last minute. All the players, dressed in their shirts, went to the main stage where the long-awaited trophy reigned, which could not be delivered last Sunday at the conclusion of the match.

First came the turn of Enrique Cerezo, who wanted to dedicate the title to Saúl, the minor who died on Saturday night during the celebration, and wanted to remember all his predecessors in the position, with special mention to the legendary Vicente Calderón and Jesús Gil. And then it was the turn of Isabel Diaz Ayuso, which won over all those attending the event thanks to a mixture of charisma and naturalness that has made him rise to the sky of Madrid in the last elections.

Ayuso and Almeida win everyone

The acting president, a madridista confesses, linked Atlético de Madrid with the Spain Brand and surprised everyone by donning the shirt of the rojiblanco team. And of course, there was a thunderous ovation from the players and all those attending the event. Isabel Díaz Ayuso, wherever she goes, triumphs. There is no question about it. A Jose Luis Martinez Almeida who has always wanted to launch his devotion to the rojiblanco team to the four winds. The mayor began the speech by anticipating that his speech was going to be as long as it was passionate and in all lines he wanted to congratulate the great players of the Atlético de Madrid League title.

Especially to a Diego Pablo Simeone, of which he made it clear that his values ​​will last forever in the history of Atlético de Madrid. «Diego, winning titles is not that difficult. What is difficult is turning history and you turned history, there is a before and after of Cholo in the history of Atlético. Thank you Diego ”, the mayor of Madrid said. In the history books of the Athletic This long-suffering League will also remain forever in which the rojiblancos swept during the first round and suffered like brothers to be able to raise this Sunday a cup that tastes of glory. From today it will be in the showcases.