Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid meet at the Camp Nou in the match corresponding to day 33 of the Santander League. This classic of Spanish football will be played on Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00 p.m. and promises to be an exciting meeting due to what the two clubs are playing.

In the case of the premises they will have to dispute this party in the heat of internal civil war. Neither at the club nor in the sports field, Barcelona is showing its best version and the relationship between Messi, and other players like Rakitic, with Quique Setién and Eder Sarabia it is not being the best.

And is that the moment that Barcelona is going through, after two consecutive draws, have frustrated the footballers, who have seen how those four points that were left along the way have been worth Real Madrid to regain the leadership of the Santander League. This means that the duel against Atlético is an authentic final for the Catalans.

One of the main doubts in Quique Setien’s lineup will be the ownership or not of Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman has been a substitute in the last games of the Catalans after continuing without standing out in the game of Barça. The Frenchman is waiting to measure his former team, which also has a lot at stake: finish putting his Champions League qualification on track.

Those of the Cholo Simeone arrive at the Camp Nou without having lost a match after the resumption of the Santander League. Thirteen points out of fifteen possible demonstrate the great moment of Atlético de Madrid, which suffered the stoppage in sixth position and now has already grabbed third place, taking four points from Sevilla, its most immediate pursuer.

Atleti, to storm the Camp Nou

The great absence at Atlético de Madrid will be that of its captain, Jorge Resurrección ‘Koke’. The midfielder is a fundamental piece in the mattress box and when the team is not around, he usually pays for it. Along with the youth squad, there will be no other of the fittest footballers: Stefan Savic. Both saw the fifth yellow against Alavés and they miss this match due to suspension.

Everything points to the absence of the central defender being supplied by Felipe, who has not yet had minutes since the league resumed. Also, Marcos Llorente also aims at eleven, so Simeone will have one of the most fit footballers in his team and, possibly, in the championship league, to try to storm the Camp Nou for the first time since he is an Atlético coach.