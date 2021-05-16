Atlético can be today LaLiga Santander 2020 champion

05/16/2021 at 9:26 AM CEST

Atlético de Madrid can be League champion this Sunday. The mattress team will sing the alirón if it defeats Osasuna and Real Madrid does not do the same in San Mamés against Athletic. It should be remembered that matchday 37 of the championship is played in a unified schedule starting at 6:30 p.m.

The rojiblanco club will reach its eleventh league today if it achieves the three points against an Osasuna who no longer plays anything and, in Bilbao, Real Madrid cannot get the three points. It must be borne in mind that the ‘lions’, like Osasuna, do not play anything but prestige, so on paper it is about two affordable games for both Simeone and Zidane’s team.

If Real Madrid win or not Atlético, the fight for the League will come alive on the last day, which is disputed Sunday that comes also in a unified schedule. On that date, Simeone’s men will face a Valladolid that will almost certainly be playing relegation, while Real Madrid will host Villarreal in Valdebebas.

In Barça code, Koeman’s men will only have mathematical options on matchday 38 if they beat Celta at the Camp Nou and Atlético do not win against Osasuna. If those of Simeone do not fail today, the League will be over for the Barça team, which less than a month ago could take the lead in that fateful clash against Granada in the Barça fiefdom.

To date, Atlético was proclaimed League champion in the seasons 1939-1940, 1940-1941, 1949-1950, 1950-1951, 1965-1966, 1969-1970, 1972-1973, 1976-1977, 1995-1996 and 2013-2014, the latter on the last day and at the Camp Nou as the setting.