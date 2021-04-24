Atlético B wins 0-2 in the Villarrobledo fiefdom

04/24/2021 at 7:14 PM CEST

The Athletics added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-2 against him Villarrobledo this saturday in the Our Lady of Charity. The Villarrobledo wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Poblense by a score of 4-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Athletic B He came from winning 0-2 at home at Villarrubia in the last game held. After the game, the Villarrobledense team is eighth at the end of the match, while the Athletics is second.

The match started in an unbeatable way for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Camel in minute 18, ending the first half with a 0-1 in the light.

In the second period, luck came for the Madrid team, who put more land in between with a goal from eleven meters high. Toni Moya at 71 minutes, ending the confrontation with the score of 0-2.

In the chapter on changes, the Villarrobledo from Eduardo Pérez Moran relieved Lemiechevsky, Jose Carlos, Juanma Justo Y Luke for George Lucas, Miki, Merenciano Y Flat, while the technician of the Athletics, Antonio Rivas, ordered the entry of Red, Davo fernandez, Forcen, Skull Y Diabate to supply Fernando Medrano, Abde, Ricard, Highlander Y Mario Soriano.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Daniel ndi, Angel Moreno, Paul Y Navarrese by the Villarrobledo already Ricard by the Madrid team.

With this result, the Villarrobledo remains with 12 points and the Athletics achieves 25 points after winning the match.

On the following day of the Second Phase of Segunda B the Villarrobledo will play against Las Rozas at home, while the Athletic B will face away from home against Socuéllamos.

Data sheetVillarrobledo:Jagoba Zárraga, Eduardo, Navarro, Ángel Moreno, Pablo, Chato (Lucas, min.83), George Lucas (Lemiechevsky, min.46), Merenciano (Juanma Justo, min.76), Daniel Ndi, Llorente and Miki (José Carlos , min.55)Athletic B:San Román, Marco Moreno, Álvaro, Fernando Medrano (Rojas, min.64), Ricard (Forcen, min.64), Camus, Toni Moya, Serrano (Skull, min.85), Mario Soriano (Diabate, min.85) , Camello and Abde (Davo Fernández, min.64)Stadium:Our Lady of CharityGoals:Camel (0-1, min. 18) and Toni Moya (0-2, min. 71)