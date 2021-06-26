Atlético approves a capital increase of 181.8 million euros

06/25/2021 at 8:16 PM CEST

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Atlético de Madrid, meeting this Friday, approved “unanimously” the capital increase of 181.8 million euros of the rojiblanco club.

The purpose is “mitigate the adverse economic effects caused by the pandemic on club income” during the past season, “as well as reducing the level of indebtedness motivated both by the investment in the new stadium and by the acquisition of players to maintain the level of competitiveness of the first team,” as explained by the club when it called on May 24 the general meeting that approved this extension this Friday.

This inexpensive injection it seemed key to keep the team led by Cholo Simeone at the top which has cost so much to get to.

The incorporation of Rodrigo De Paul is the main portfolio that Atlético de Madrid has on the table. Udinese want 40 million for him, a figure that the mattress team is not willing to reach but that after giving the green light to its capital increase it can adjust a little more. The Argentine is an express wish of Simeone, whose renewal should be about to fall. Now there is more money in the box.

Who will not continue after his loan from Arsenal is Lucas Torreira. The future of the Uruguayan goes through Serie AAs his agent Pablo Bentancur revealed yesterday in ‘TMW’: “He wants to go back to Italy. They called me from France, Russia and Spain, but Lucas wants to meet again with this championship to prove his worth once again. Arsenal have understood the situation & rdquor ;, he assured.