Atlético Antoniano receives Córdoba B in their fiefdom

04/10/2021 at 1:27 PM CEST

The Atlético Antoniano and the Cordova They continue their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with renewed spirits, playing this Sunday at 12:30 the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Municipal Stadium of Lebrija.

The Atlético Antoniano he was sixth in the First Phase of the Third Division with 21 points and a balance of 15 goals in favor and 20 against.

As for the visitor, the Cordoba B ranked fourth in the previous phase of the league with 30 points and figures of 31 goals for him and 25 against.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Atlético Antoniano, the numbers show three wins, two losses and two draws in favor of the home team. The last game they played on Atlético Antoniano and the Cordova This tournament took place in November 2019 and ended with a 4-0 result in favor of the Atlético Antoniano.