The Atlético de Madrid joins the elite Spanish soccer clubs that host the ERTE. The rojiblanco team, a day after Barcelona and hours later than Espanyol, made official through a statement the regulation file requested for players, coaching staff and club employees. “With the sole objective of guaranteeing the survival of the club, we are forced to request a Temporary Employment Regulation File for those professionals who, due to the state of alarm, cannot carry out their work ». The measure affects more than 500 workers, including the players and coaches of the first team.

The CEO of Atlético, Miguel Ángel Gil, He addressed the partners through a letter explaining the reasons that have led the entity to decide to carry out an ERTE. “The situation we are experiencing presents us with a future riddled with uncertainties because nobody can assure when this situation will end or what that way will be for our society. In all the years that I have been in charge of the club’s management, I have never faced such a delicate moment. nor with such an uncertain future, but I assure you that all of us who work for Atlético de Madrid are facing it with firmness and maximum responsibility with the aim of guaranteeing the viability of the club, “he began, after congratulating all the workers who are struggling actively against the virus.

“A situation as serious as this forces us to make decisions as complicated as necessary for the good of the entity. I want to thank everyone who works at the club for their special effort on these difficult days. Unfortunately, and with the sole objective of guaranteeing the survival of the club, we are forced to request a Temporary Employment Regulation File for those professionals that, due to the state of declared alarm in our country, they cannot carry out their work when their activity has completely ceased, as well as for those whose work hours have been significantly reduced, “added Gil, before proceeding to review those involved in the ERTE.

“Both cases affect both employees and players and technicians of our teams. We are working to minimize the impact of the measure and limit it to what is strictly essential, so that when the competition returns, everything will work as it has been until now. They are, as I said, difficult decisions, but that the responsibility to safeguard the future of Atlético de Madrid forces us to make », he completed.