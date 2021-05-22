Atlético and Real Madrid play LaLiga in the last game

The last day of the Santander League is played in which the League title is at stake. The Atlético de Madrid arrives leader, with an advantage of two points over the Real Madrid and will dispute their meeting in Valladolid. For its part, the white team will host Villarreal at home. If Simeone’s team wins their match, they will be champion. If not, it is worth doing the same as Zidane’s. The whites will be champions if they win and Atlético does not. Follow the last hour of the two teams and of all the games this Saturday in the Santander League.

Both teams are watching their rivals get ahead, with Óscar Plano’s goal at José Zorrilla and Yeremi’s that puts Real Madrid in trouble. With this result, Atlético would be league champions.

This is how the goals are being lived in both stadiums:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Neptuno and Cibeles will be watched by 730 policemen to prevent crowds for the league title

Former footballer Francesc Arnau dies at 46

The initial eleven of Atlético and Real Madrid in the final of the league

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.