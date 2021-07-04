Atlético and Getafe reach an agreement in principle for the transfer of Vitolo

07/04/2021 at 11:45 AM CEST

Víctor Machín Pérez, ‘Vítolo’ will play next season at Getafe after the “principle of agreement” announced this Sunday between the Azulón club and Atlético de Madrid, in the absence of the official medical examination.

Vitolo, 31 years old, was formed in the quarry of UD Las Palmas, a club from which he left in 2013 after three seasons in the first team to play for Sevilla, with which he won 3 European Leagues and played 177 official matches.

In 2017 he returned to UD Las Palmas to play for a few months until joining Atlético de Madrid, with which he officially debuted on January 20, 2018 and with which he won a League, a European Super Cup and a Europa League.

Vitolo he has been an absolute international with Spain on 12 occasions.