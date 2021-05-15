Atlético Albericia wins 1-2 in the Selaya fiefdom

05/15/2021 at 7:34 PM CEST

The Atlético Albericia added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Selaya this saturday in The Castañal. The Selaya He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 3-3 in the last duel held against the Samano. For his part, Atlético Albericia did not pass the tables with a score of 4-4 against the CF Vimenor. Thanks to this result, the Santander team is sixth, while the Selaya It is fifth at the end of the duel.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Atlético Albericia, which opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Morales in minute 7, concluding the first half with a 0-1 on the spotlight.

The second half started in a favorable way for the Santander team, which put more land in between with a bit of Isaac gonzalez in the 55th minute. Selaya thanks to the goal of Rafa in minute 79. Finally, the match ended with a 1-2 on the scoreboard.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Selaya who entered the game were Cobo, Chus Y Fernandez replacing Gede, Ruiz Y frames, while changes in the Atlético Albericia They were Iker Preciado, Mario Fernandez, Ojembarrena and Tresgallo, who entered to replace Saint Emeterio, Berdejo, Jony Y Carlos.

In the match played in The Castañal, the referee did not show any yellow card throughout the course of the duel. However, he sent off the field with a direct red card to Pablo Herrero Y Chus, by the local team.

With this result, the Selaya he gets 31 points and the Atlético Albericia achieves 27 points after winning the match.

The next day of the competition will face the Selaya at home against SD Textile Shield, Meanwhile he Atlético Albericia will face in his fief in front of the UC Cartes.

Data sheetSelaya:Marcelo, Marcos (Fernandez, min.69), Manuel, Ocejo, Eliseo, Sainz, Ruiz (Chus, min.65), Perez, Pablo Herrero, Rafa and Gede (Cobo, min.61)Atlético Albericia:Joel, Marquitos, Manuel Cantero, Vicki, Carlos (Tresgallo, min.75), Cuevas, Isaac González, Morales, Jony (Ojembarrena, min.75), Berdejo (Mario Fernández, min.65) and San Emeterio (Iker Preciado, min.65)Stadium:The CastañalGoals:Morales (0-1, min. 7), Isaac González (0-2, min. 55) and Rafa (1-2, min. 79)