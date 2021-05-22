Atlético Albericia 3-1 UC Cartes

05/22/2021 at 10:36 AM CEST

The Atlético Albericia won 3-1 at UC Cartes this Friday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending his time in the competition with a victory. The Atlético Albericia came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 1-2 at Selaya. On the part of the visiting team, the UC Cartes had to settle for a 1-1 draw against him Samano. After the game, the Santander team is sixth, while the Cartes it is fourth after the end of the game.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Atlético Albericia, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Saiz in minute 20, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for the local team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival with a goal of Isaac gonzalez in minute 68. But later a goal from Jorge Rodriguez reduced differences for the UC Cartes in the 73rd minute. The Santander team increased their advantage through a new goal from Saiz, thus completing a double shortly before the end, specifically in 89, ending the duel with the score of 3-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Atlético Albericia gave entrance to Mario Fernandez, Berdejo, Saint Emeterio Y Carlos for Morales, saw, caves and Isaac gonzalez, Meanwhile he UC Cartes gave entrance to Ruiz, Cape, Arbildua Y Gonzalez for Sergio, Alvarez, Gutierrez Y Gomez.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Saiz Y Manuel Cantero by the Atlético Albericia already Ruiz Y Javier Gutierrez by the Cartagena team.

At the moment, the Atlético Albericia he gets 30 points and the Cartes with 36 points.

Data sheetAtlético Albericia:Cazalilla, Manuel Cantero, Povedano, Marquitos, Jony, Isaac González (Carlos, min.74), Cuevas (San Emeterio, min.74), Saiz, Moroso, Sierra (Berdejo, min.67) and Morales (Mario Fernández, min. .67)UC Cartes:Corrales, Javier Gutiérrez, Álvarez (Cabo, min.87), Jorge Rodríguez, Gomez (Gonzalez, min.89), Gutiérrez (Arbildua, min.87), Fernández, Javi Gómez, Diego, Sergio (Ruiz, min.45) and Hector CallejaStadium:Juan HormaecheaGoals:Saiz (1-0, min. 20), Isaac González (2-0, min. 68), Jorge Rodríguez (2-1, min. 73) and Saiz (3-1, min. 89)