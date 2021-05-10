Atlético Albacete beats Marchamalo 0-1 and takes all three points

05/09/2021 at 10:09 PM CEST

The Marchamalo and the Athletic Albacete they ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a result of 0-1 and a victory for the Albacete team. The Marchamalo came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning away from home by a score of 0-2 at Calvo Sotelo Puertollano. Regarding the visiting team, the Athletic Albacete he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Toledo and accumulated five consecutive defeats in the competition. With this result, the male-marching team is first at the end of the duel, while the Athletic Albacete it is fourth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the half of the game came the goal for him Athletic Albacete, which debuted its luminous through an own goal of Josemi Cerro in minute 72, concluding the duel with a final result of 0-1.

The technician of the Marchamalo, Aitor Gomez, gave entry to the field to Alberto, Pelaez, Mate, Butler Y Cap replacing Jonatan abuin, Red, Abdramane, Illana Y Diego Penalvo, while on the part of the Athletic Albacete, Mario Simon replaced Farmhouse, Kouassi, Rodriganez Y Awudu for Safe, Gomez, Verdu Y Dani gonzalez.

During the 90 minutes of the match a total of six cards were seen. The Marchamalo had to face the sanction of Illana, Moraga, Butler Y Hernaiz with a yellow card and the expulsion of Hernaiz with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Jesus Parada.

With this result, the Marchamalo remains with 54 points and the Athletic Albacete it goes up to 48 points.

Data sheetMarchamalo:Jonatan Abuin (Alberto, min.27), Illana (Mayordomo, min.62), Moraga, Carlos Braun, Rojo (Pelaez, min.62), Mani, Abdramane (Mateos, min.62), Nachete, Hernaiz, Josemi Cerro and Diego Peñalvo (Capi, min.69)Atlético Albacete:Nacho, Emilio, Jesus Parada, Verdú (Rodrigañez, min.86), Fernando, Segura (Cortijo, min.78), Simon, Espinoza, Gómez (Kouassi, min.78), Marchante and Dani González (Awudu, min.86 )Stadium:La SolanaGoals:Josemi Cerro (0-1, min. 72)