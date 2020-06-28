He Athletic and the Alaves faces were seen in the Wanda Metropolitano in search of their goals. Both coaches made changes with respect to the eleven of the last game, although the main novelty was not in the alignments but in the VAR. As reported by Playtime of the Cope Chain, The meeting was being held without the tool due to connectivity problems.

Mario Melero López, referee of the match, reported this situation to the captains before the match started in the rojiblanco coliseum. From the VAR room they were working to recover the connection as soon as possible and that the crash could have this important tool, which helps the collegiate in case of making a clear and manifest error.

The match would take place as it did a few years ago, without video arbitration. The referee returned to have a greater role, since without VAR the impact of his decisions was even greater. Fortunately, were able to regain connectivity around the 18th minute and Melero López was only without outside help for a few minutes. The VAR was working again in the Metropolitan.