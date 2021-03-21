Atlético 0-1 Pumas UNAM: Ramos Rizo destroyed Marco Ortiz for his decisions | MX League

A few moments ago Cougars he was left with a controversial match against Athletic of San Luis, for the 12th day of Guard1anes 2021, after three goals have been annulled to the local team with the VAR. However, the one who gave his opinion about the meeting was Felipe Ramos Rizo who said that the first goal was badly disallowed for the team Potosino.

At the start of Saturday’s triple card, it began with controversy after three goals were annulled to the set of Herrera Rocco, which left the team of Lillini with the possibility of staying alive in the game.

The first controversy came with the first goal he scored Nicolas Ibañez after the referee has considered that it was a fault, even though the rebound it gave was clear Alfredo Talavera. On this, the former World Cup referee said that “The goal disallowed in the 6th minute against San Luis, a terrible decision by Marco A Ortiz since Talavera never has possession of the ball”.

6 & # 39; The goal that Nico Ibáñez, from Atlético de San Luis, is annulled. * Talavera is wrong in that play ❓

Was it Nico's foul on the goalkeeper?

March 20, 2021





On the other hand, Felipe Ramos Rizo saw Marco Ortiz on his way of proceeding minutes from the end of the first half. “The San Luis coach (Rocco) what he does best is to protest and insult the referees, they have just sent him off correctly. The goal disallowed by hand well by frame to Ortiz. Nothing to protest in this play ”, the ESPN panelist tweeted.

Finally, the ex-sylbant did not make any opinion about the penalty they gave to Cougars and he also did not give his analysis on the third goal disallowed to Athletic of San Luis.