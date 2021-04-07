Atlas: Yuliett Torres shows off his great rear with a hot photograph in a string bodysuit

The model and influencer Yuliett Torres, a fan of the Guadalajara Atlas, he boasted his rear to his followers On social media, sharing a hot photograph in a pink string bodysuit, showing her physical work.

I told @ gigi.rydes to get off my bed and take pictures of me, “the model posted in her post.

Read: Exatlón: Alondra González falls in love with her followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

On this occasion the model shared this photograph on her official account of Instagram, where he quickly added more than 145 thousand likes and thousands of comments in a few minutes from his followers.

This faithful follower of the Guadalajara Atlas in the MX League, has become one of the favorites of the fans who follow her career, due to her daring publications on their social networks.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content