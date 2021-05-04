Atlas: Yuliett Torres conquers his followers with flirty photography in nature

The model and influencer Yuliett Torres, fans of the Guadalajara Atlas, keep conquering your followers in the social media and this time she did it with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit about nature.

On this occasion, Yuliett Torres shared this photo on his official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 35,000 likes and thousands of comments from his followers and friends by profession.

Lee: Larissa Riquelme surprises her followers with a flirty photograph in a black swimsuit

This popular influencer is a faithful follower of the Guadalajara Atlas in the MX League, who is supported by her most important parties and she wears her red and black shirt in her different photographs.

This flirty model has gained great popularity in her different social networks, becoming the image of several advertising campaigns and posing for important magazines in our country.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content