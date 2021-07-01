Atlas would have received an offer from Rosario Central for Milton Caraglio

Milton caraglio It was one of the surprises that the Atlas the last tournament. The Argentine attacker arrived without so many reflectors to the red-black box due to his bad step with the Blue Cross.

In an interview for Rosario’s Super 107.5 radio station, the player’s representative, Cristian Lebihan indicated that the attacker would like to return to the team of his loves, but he knows that it is complicated at the moment.

“Milton has the will to play in Central and he knows that that will costs money and is to give up money. Central made a serious offer, well but here we have to talk to Atlas to see how we can accommodate the situation because we depend on them, on their owner and of his coach since he played all the starting games in the tournament and in the Cup “.

Milton Caraglio tournaments with the most games. 20 Guardians 2021 / Atlas

20 Closing 2017 / Tijuana

19 Opening 2016 / Tijuana

18 Opening 2017 / Atlas

18 Opening 2018 / Cruz Azul pic.twitter.com/zXAZ8qNgvL – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) June 26, 2021

Caraglio returned to the Atlas last tournament and became a key piece in Diego Cocca’s scheme. The player trained in rosary beads He has six months left on his contract in Liga MX, but that has been an impediment for the Argentine team to have sent an offer for him.