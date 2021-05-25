Atlas will negotiate Camilo Vargas with Rayados de Monterrey; there is already an offer for him

Los Rojinegros del Atlas would be willing to negotiate the departure of their starting goalkeeper, the Colombian international Camilo Vargas, who has been put as a possible reinforcement of the Club América and the Rayados de Monterrey in the current summer transfer market, being the Monterrey team the one that would have already placed an offer for their services.

According to information revealed in the Jalisco newspaper El Informador, the Atlas board is studying the sale of the Colombian goalkeeper, because they want to take advantage of the good time he is living, which could be further enhanced after his participation in the next America Cup.

The Foxes intend to take advantage of the contract extension that Vargas has just signed with the red-black entity until 2024 and be able to profit from a sale, which could take place within Mexican Soccer itself, since the Rayados de Monterrey would have already launched a formal offer for your token.

#EstufaMamastroza : Rayados is still looking for a replacement for Hugo González and things have been complicated for them in recent days. Interest in Camilo Vargas continues and Atlas has asked for Ponchito González, who could enter into the negotiation. pic.twitter.com/2DF0hjju7X – Los Mamastrozos (@LosMamastrozos) May 25, 2021

However, the Rojinegros are waiting for the Copa América to pass, as they are aware that a good performance by Vargas in the continental fair could increase its value in the market and lead to offers from European football.

In an isolated way, the rumor has arisen of an alleged interest of Atlas to acquire the services of Arturo “Ponchito” González, who would be asked in the transaction for Camilo Vargas.

González, 26, is valued at 3.5 million euros and has a contract until 2022.

Vargas is 32 years old and is valued at 2 million euros, a figure with which Atlas would already ‘beat’ his transfer, since the Academy paid 1.5 million euros in 2019 to Deportivo Cali.

Camilo has been international 6 times with Colombia, as his role in the coffee team is that of a substitute for David Ospina.

