Atlas vs Xolos: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 13 of Liga MX

The red and black of Atlas receive in the Jalisco Stadium to the Xolos from Tijuana At 6:00 p.m. (central time) I find that you can follow through the Afizzados signs.

The wards of Diego Cocca They are the revelation of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Atlas remains in sixth place in the General Table, adds 18 units as a result of 5 victories and 3 draws, so it will seek to continue in reclassification positions.

On the other hand, the Xolos of Tijuana remain in eighth place also stripping reclassification positions, the border table has come from less to more thanks to Pablo Guede.

In the last meeting between these teams, the Tijuana Xolos emerged victorious with a score of 3 goals to 1.

