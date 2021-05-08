Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Schedule and channel where to watch the Repechage match

This Saturday, May 8, the Rojinegros del Atlas will receive the visit of the UANL Tigres at the Jalisco Stadium, in a duel of Repechage looking to advance to the Liguilla del Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, which you can enjoy on the Azteca Uno and TUDN screens at 7:00 pm.

Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti’s Tigres tied the standings after drawing without goals on the last date against Chivas del Guadalajara, and now they will try to access the Liguilla for the 13th consecutive time, extending their record.

For their part, Diego Cocca’s Rojinegros closed the regular phase with a win against Rayos del Necaxa, which allowed them to ensure playing the Repechage match at home, finishing in position 7.

It should be remembered that, in the event of a tie, the duel will be defined in penalties, since only in the final will overtime be played.

