Atlas vs Tigres: This is what the Jalisco Stadium looks like due to the atmospheric contingency (VIDEO)

The Rojinegros del Atlas receive a visit from the UANL Tigres for the playoffs for the Clausura 2021 TournamentHowever, the duel will be affected by the fire in the Spring Forest, which caused the atmospheric contingency to be activated in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

At first, the contingency delayed the entrance of the fans of both teams to the Jalisco Stadium, but later the doors of the Coloso de la Calzada Independencia were opened so that the followers of Tigres and Atlas could take their places in the stands.

According to images shared by the journalist César Huerta Salcedo, within Jalisco you can see a “cream” of smoke from the fire in the Bosque de la Primavera, which even seems to give a haze effect.

In addition, on the outskirts of Jalisco you can also see the great cloud of smoke that covers a large part of the Perla Tapatia, caused by a new fire in the Forest, which spread on the night of this Saturday, May 8 due to the wind.

The playoff match between the UANL Tigres and the Rojinegros del Atlas will take place despite the fact that the Government of Jalisco indicated that the municipality of Guadalajara was in an atmospheric contingency, a situation for which it is asked not to carry out activities on the air free.

