Atlas vs Tigres: Lineups for the 2021 Clausura Repechage match

This Saturday, May 8, the Rojinegros del Atlas receive the visit of the UANL Tigres at the Jalisco Stadium, for the duel corresponding to the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, where both teams will fight to be the first classified to the Liguilla.

The Tigres arrive after a draw against Chivas del Guadalajara at the close of the regular phase and will try to enter their 13th Liguilla in a row, which will be the last in the era of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti at the helm of the team.

For their part, the Rojinegros del Atlas thrashed the Rayos del Necaxa in their last match, so they reach the Repechage “oiled”, looking to return to a League after 3 years.

It should be noted that, in the event of a tie, regardless of the number of goals. The match will be defined from the penalty shootout, as overtime will only be played in the final of Clausura 2021.

The alignments of the Atlas vs Tigres in the Repechage

Atlas: C. Vargas, D. Barbosa, A. Santamaría, H. Nervo, J. Angulo, A. Rocha, Á. Marquez, Í. Torres, R. Ibarra, J. Herrera, M. Caraglio.

Tigers: N. Guzmán, A. Cruz, C. Salcedo, D. Reyes, E. Ávalos, J. Aquino, R. Carioca, G. Pizarro, C. González, J. Quiñones, A P. Gignac.

